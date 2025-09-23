Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry and warmer-than-average stretch begins Tuesday

BILLINGS — We begin a dry and quiet stretch on Tuesday, as high pressure will dominate the area through the weekend. A warming trend also begins, with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday, then generally in the low to mid-80s from Wednesday through the weekend.

A shift in winds may bring Pacific moisture back to the region early next week, increasing the chances for showers, mainly over the mountains and foothills.

Nighttime lows will remain mainly in the 40s and 50s through the rest of the week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com