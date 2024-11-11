Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry and warmer-than-average start to the week

BILLINGS — After waking up to patchy fog in some spots, expecting dry conditions on Monday as high pressure briefly builds over the area. This will keep temperatures warmer-than-average and also bring an increase in winds over the western foothills with gusts over 30 mph possible. Daytime highs will be in the mid-50s to low 60s.

A cold front moves through the area on Tuesday morning, bringing a chance of precipitation. Lower elevations can expect mainly rain with less than a tenth of an inch of accumulation expected. Snow returns to the mountains with a chance of 1-3" by Tuesday night across the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler behind the front, dipping to the mid-40s to low 50s on Tuesday.

Winds will turn stronger Tuesday night through Thursday morning with gusts between 45-65 mph from Harlowton to Big Timber to Livingston to Nye.

Dry conditions make a return Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front passes through on Thursday, bringing chances for more rain and snow Friday and Saturday. Still to early to say for certain how much of an impact this system will have. We'll keep you posted.

Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-50s on Wednesday, mid-to-upper 50s on Thursday, mid-40s to low 50s on Friday then mainly 40s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s through the week and into the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

