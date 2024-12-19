Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry and warmer-than-average period

BILLINGS — The strong winds felt across the area on Wednesday with ease up on Thursday with only breezy conditions expected but will increase again on Friday along the western foothills with gusts over 40 mph possible by the afternoon.

High pressure will bring dry and mainly sunny weather through Saturday. A chance for rain and snow returns on Sunday before dry conditions return Monday and Tuesday. Another quick disturbance could bring flurries late Tuesday night into Christmas morning but that stands at only a slight chance as of now.

Daytime highs will range from the 10s east to 40s west on Thursday, 30s east to 50s west on Friday then mainly 40s and 50s across the weekend through the middle of next week. Lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s over the next 7 days.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com