Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry and warmer-than-average Friday

Q2 WX
BILLINGS — High pressure will bring dry and mainly sunny weather through Saturday afternoon. A chance for rain and snow returns Saturday night into Sunday as an area of low pressure slides across. Dry conditions return Monday and Tuesday ahead of another quick disturbance that could bring rain or even flurries late Tuesday night into Christmas morning.

Winds will be quite gusty between 40-50 mph through Friday afternoon in and around the Livingston/Nye area. Strong gusts over 50 mph are expected to return on Sunday and linger on and off well into next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s and 50s Friday through next week. Lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s over the next 7 days.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

