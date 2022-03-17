Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry and sunny St. Patrick's Day

BILLINGS — Call it the ‘Luck of the Irish’ as we've got a pretty quiet stretch of weather on the way.

We’ll enjoy lots of sunshine on this St. Patrick's Day with highs mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Expecting partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions (windier along the foothills) on Friday. Highs will mainly be in the mid 50s.

Skies remain partly cloudy across the weekend with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on Saturday then mid 40s to low 50s on Sunday. A deep trough will kick up rain showers Sunday afternoon that could transition to snow during the evening and overnight. Expect snow in the higher elevations with a few inches possible.

Looking ahead to next week, we start off with seasonal daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s on Monday before jumping to the mid to upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Outside of a slight chance of rain on Tuesday, the start to the week will be a dry one.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s tonight, low to mid 30s Friday night then 30s and 40s for the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com