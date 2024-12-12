Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry and slightly cooler Thursday

BILLINGS — Outside of a slight chance for a few mountain snow showers, Thursday will be dry across the area with highs ranging from the 20s east to 40s west under variable cloudiness.

A chance of snow remains in the forecast across the Beartooths and Absarokas Friday and Saturday. Billings will have a chance of rain Saturday and Sunday ahead of a cold front that will sweep through Sunday into Monday, bringing a better chance of rain and snow for the entire area through Monday morning. The Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns could pick 2-5" of snow while the foothills could get a few inches. Lower elevations are expected to see very little accumulation.

Winds will turn strong again over the western foothills across the weekend, so be prepared for hazardous traveling conditions if you drive a high-profile vehicle.

Daytime highs will range from the 30s to a few 50s on Friday and Saturday then 30s and 40s on Sunday through the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will mainly in the 10s and 20s through the weekend, but a few of our eastern counties could dip into the single digits Thursday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com