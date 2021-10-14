Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry and quiet stretch

Getting warmer, 60s for the weekend
BILLINGS — We begin a stretch of calm, dry and warmer weather today (although daytime highs will remain below average through tomorrow) as high pressure settles in. Weak energy from the northwest will push a blanket of clouds across the area today, but we’ll stay dry. Snow will be possible in the higher elevations of the Beartooths and Bighorns, though.

Gap winds will begin to pick up Friday with gusts in excess of 60 mph possible along the Livingston and Nye areas.

It will be quite breezy in Billings through Saturday with stronger gusts up to 40 mph possible on Monday. A cutoff low to our south could kick up light showers for the area with snow in the higher terrain on Monday as well.

Daytime temperatures will continue to warm up reaching the 60s this weekend.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

