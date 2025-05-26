Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry and mild-to-warm Memorial Day

BILLINGS — Memorial Day is looking great for much of the region, with a good amount of sunshine and only a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day into then evening as a weak upper trough approaches from the west. Highs will be mainly in the 70s.

The trough will keep a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Some showers could linger into Wednesday across southern Montana and northern Wyoming.

Although mainly dry conditions are expected Wednesday through the rest of the week, daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms remain possible.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s Tuesday through Wednesday, then warm into the 80s on Thursday through the weekend.

Expect rising water levels in local streams and rivers by the end of the week, as warmer temperatures accelerate snowmelt in the high country above 8,000 feet.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and 50s through the weekend.

