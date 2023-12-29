Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Dry And Fairly Mild End To The Year This Weekend

BILLINGS — Another area of low pressure moved over central and eastern Montana Friday. It brought clouds and a bit of a breeze with isolated light rain showers. That small disturbance is on its way out, and we'll have decreasing clouds tonight. A ridge of high pressure will build overhead, and we'll have a mix of clouds and sun.

Both Saturday and Sunday the ridge of high pressure will be in control, and although we won't have a completely clear sky, we'll have above average temperatures and dry weather to end 2023. As the new year arrives on Monday, the ridge will get pushed to the south, allowing many more disturbances to come our way.

The ridge will be pushed south and west of our region beginning Monday, and the first of several fast-moving Alberta Clipper-type disturbances will move over Montana and Wyoming. There will be a few chances for light rain and snow, but very little will fall. We'll likely feel more gusty wind than precipitation through next week.