Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry and breezy weekend

BILLINGS — Roads are slick this morning especially in eastern Montana with icy patches throughout. Latest report shows I-94 is closed from Miles City to Glendive. Severe driving conditions are also in place along I-94 west of Forsyth to Miles City and along I-90 including southwestern Big Horn and Sheridan county where black ice is possible.

Drier conditions move in this afternoon through the weekend. A backdoor cold front will bring snow showers on Monday.

The warming trend continues today with highs in the 30s and 40s. Looking at the 30s and 40s across the weekend with Billings trying to push into the lower 50s on Sunday. Tonight’s lows will be mainly be in the 20s then 20s and 30s for the weekend. They will dip back down into the teens and 20s early next week.

It will be a breezy weekend in Yellowstone County, but strong crosswinds will increase along the foothills on Sunday with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com