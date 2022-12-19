Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dangerously cold week

BILLINGS — Very cold arctic air will continue to blanket the region through Thursday with daytime highs below zero for several days in a good portion of the Q2 viewing area. Nighttime lows will be well below zero, too. Wind chills could dip to 40° to 50° below by mid-week.

Wind Chill Warnings to Advisories will be in effect for the week. Limit time outside!

Daily snow showers are possible with the best chance coming Tuesday into Wednesday morning. A couple of inches could fall in the lower elevations (including Billings) with 6"+ possible in the Beartooths/Absarokas and the Bighorns.

A warming trend will begin on Friday as we head into the Christmas weekend. The last week of the year is trending warmer than average.

Daytime highs will be below zero/single digits Today through Thursday, 10s/20s on Friday then 20/30s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be below zero through Thursday night then below zer0/single digits on Friday night then 20s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com