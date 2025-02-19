Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dangerously cold start to Wednesday

BILLINGS — We're waking up to the coldest morning of the week Wednesday as Extreme Cold Warnings (wind chills up to 60 below) and Cold Weather Advisories (wind chills 25-40 below) remain in place through lunchtime. Daytime highs will bit a tad bit warmer reaching the single digits to 20s from east to west.

Billings finally gets back above the freezing mark on Thursday as the area warms mainly into the 20s and 30s. Keep in mind, it may not get as warm as numbers suggest due to the hefty amount snow on the ground. Speaking of snow, a quick disturbance is forecast to move through Thursday, bringing a chance of several inches of snow to our western mountains and a rain/snow mix to the lower elevations.

The warming trend really begins to kick in on Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s then mainly 40s across the weekend into early next week. Some areas could even crack 50° Sunday and Monday. With these warmer temperatures, areas prone to flooding will need to keep watch.

Winds are expected to increase Thursday and Friday across the western foothills and Livingston to Big Timber to Harlowton gusts over 40 mph possible. This will bring the potential for blowing and drifting snow could reduce visibility at times.

Lows will be in the double-digits below zero east to double-digits above zero west on Wednesday night, mainly teens and 20s Thursday night and Friday night then 20s and 30s across the weekend.

