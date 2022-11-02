Q2 Billings Area Weather: A couple of cool downs coming

BILLINGS — More changes coming in the forecast.

Downslope flow will try to push daytime highs back in to the 50s and 60s (maybe some 70s) this afternoon, but a strong cold is expected to move through today so we may not reach those marks as colder air filters in. In fact, temperatures could be colder during the drive home this afternoon than the drive to work this morning.

Winds will be whipping along this front with gusts over 50 mph possible along the foothills. Expecting gusts in excess of 30 mph in Billings and the eastern plains.

Moisture associated with the cold front will allow for snow in the mountains and foothills. It looks like the Bighorns will be the recipient of the heaviest snowfall with totals up to 8" possible through tomorrow. 1-2" could fall in Red Lodge and surrounding areas. Little to no accumulation is expected in lower elevations including Billings.

After a chilly Thursday, daytime highs will slowly warm up to the 50s by Saturday before another cold front moves through to knock temperatures back down in the 30s/40s on Sunday. Expecting mainly 30s for highs early next week. Overnight lows will dip to the teens.

A better chance for lower elevation snow looks to arrive Sunday night into Monday, but it's way to early to say for sure at this point as models are sure to change in their thinking. We'll keep you posted.

Daytime highs will range from the 40s to the 70s west to east today, 30s/40s tomorrow, 40s on Friday, 50s on Saturday, 30s/40s on Sunday then 30s Monday and Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s tonight and tomorrow night, 30s/40s on Friday night, 20s Saturday and Sunday nights then teens early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com