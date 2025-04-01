Q2 Billings Area Weather: A couple more rounds of rain and snow before a change

BILLINGS — Through the end of the work week, expect significant snow accumulations in the mountains of 8 to 16 inches and in the foothills, 2 to 5 inches. The lower elevations will see light snow or a rain/snow mix.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly mid-to-lower 40s with 20s and low 30s in the mornings. Saturday morning may be especially chilly, slipping to the teens to low 20s in some places.

Road conditions may become slushy and slick with reduced visibility mainly in the mountainous areas. More unsettled weather continues on Thursday as a clipper brings colder temperatures and a chance of snow at lower elevations on Thursday night and into Friday.

Most of the moisture will stay to the west and south of a Harlowton to Billings to Sheridan, Wyoming line. Most of the lower elevation precipitation will remain rain or a rain-snow mix. Any snow accumulation will be limited to grassy areas.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to build, leading to warmer and dry conditions through the weekend and into next week. Anticipate a warm-up as daytime temperatures skyrocket into the 50s and lower 60s.