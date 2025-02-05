Q2 Billings Area Weather: A couple more chances of snow

BILLINGS — A chance of snow will increase across the area on Wednesday as a quick disturbance passes through. Accumulations are expected to be light with less than an inch in the lower elevations, but 3-7" could fall across the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Crazies where a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through late afternoon. Cooke City could receive another 4-6". Dry conditions return Wednesday night into Thursday although light snow will continue across the western mountains.

A High Wind Watch is in effect until 8 PM Wednesday night along the Cody Foothills with gusts up to 60 mph expected. This could make travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use caution while driving. Winds will increase across the western foothills, Livingston, Big Timber, and Harlowton Wednesday night through Thursday morning gusts around 40 mph through Thursday morning. Patchy blowing snow could cause reduced visibility so use caution while commuting.

A trough dragging in more Pacific moisture moves in by Friday, bringing a good chance of over 2" of snow across the lower elevations Thursday night through Friday night while the Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up a foot across the weekend. As colder air moves in, blowing snow could be an issue across the area Friday night through Saturday making for difficult travel conditions. Conditions will be mostly dry on Saturday ahead of several shortwaves that will bring chances of daily snow Sunday through Tuesday.

Although it will warm-up Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will stay below average with highs ranging from the teens to the 30s before cooling to the teens and 20s on Friday through the weekend. Expecting single digits and teens Monday through the middle of next week.

Lows will be in the mainly in the single digits below and above zero through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com