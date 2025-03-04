Q2 Billings Area Weather: A couple jabs of winter weather thrown our way. Will the punches land?

BILLINGS — Snow is anticipated this evening into Tuesday morning, with a mix of rain and snow possible to start. Northerly winds may enhance snow accumulation on north-facing slopes and cause areas of blowing snow.

Lower elevations may see a trace to 3 inches of snow, while the mountains and foothills can expect 3 to 7 inches. Slick roads are likely tonight into Tuesday morning. Isolated light snow showers may persist Tuesday, but conditions will dry out by the afternoon.

Another round of snow is forecast primarily for mountains and foothills south and west of Billings from Thursday through Friday morning. This weather system will bring snow primarily from Billings to the south, with a 40-70% chance of at least 4 inches in Sheridan foothills and Red Lodge.

Following the snow, the weekend is shaping up to be warm, dry, and windy. Temperatures rising into the 50s and low 60s by Sunday and Monday. Another disturbance may bring unsettled weather early next week, but details on timing and impact remain uncertain.