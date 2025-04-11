Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cooler weekend with wind, rain, snow and t'storms

BILLINGS — Many areas in Montana and Wyoming had near-record warmth on Friday, but that will come to a quick end this weekend. We already have a lot of clouds moving into our sky, and we'll have a slight chance for light showers this evening and overnight. The main storm which will affect us is arriving on Saturday and Sunday, however.

The storm will push overhead on Saturday with increasing clouds and breezes along with rain, mountain snow, and some afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs will remain above average, but 15-20 degrees cooler than Friday. Sunday will have stronger wind, fewer showers and highs will drop another 10 degrees compared to Saturday.

We will still have breezy to windy weather on Monday, but temperatures will warm and we'll have fewer clouds. We'll warm back to the upper 60s and lower 70s on Tuesday, but a second storm will bring more gusty wind, rain, mountain snow and cooler air next Wednesday and Thursday. Lower elevation rain/snow mixes will be possible Thursday.