Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cooler weekend with a chance of light Easter snow

BILLINGS — Our active late March weather pattern continues with a disturbance bringing light rain and snow showers to southern Montana and northern Wyoming Friday afternoon and evening. We'll have fewer rain- and snow-bearing clouds Friday night, but another disturbance will bring activity Saturday. Not everyone will receive rain and snow, but there will be scattered showers.

A large trough of low pressure will push over the Great Basin and central Rockies late Saturday and Sunday. Energy from that storm will make its way north, and it will provide another chance for light snow for many areas on Easter Sunday. The mountains of Wyoming will be under Winter Weather Advisories for 6-12 inches of snow, but lower elevations will get far less...closer to 1-2 inches.

A ridge of high pressure will then build over our region the first half of next week. We can expect a rapid warming trend to above-average levels and more sunshine, too. We will have a mix of clouds and sun Monday, more sunshine Tuesday, and a bright morning followed by increasing clouds Wednesday. Highs will easily reach the 60s. At this time, we have a chance to cool late next week with more showers.