Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cooler weekend will end with scattered thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Cooler temperatures highlight the weekend weather. But we don't escape Sunday without a chance of some stronger storms.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will run 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday in most cases, staying in mainly the 80s with some 70s in the foothillls. In general, temperatures will be average or just slightly cooler than late July averages.

Saturday is sunny to mostly sunny and quiet. A disturbance Sunday will create some thunderstorms, and some could produce damaging winds or hail.

A few isolated storms continue in the afternoons and evening early next week.