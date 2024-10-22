Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cooler Tuesday

BILLINGS — A cold front passing through the area will cool daytime temperatures down on Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s to around 60°. After a few showers in the morning, skies will clear as the day progresses. Still seeing some strong winds with gustS over 30 mph along the western foothills, but that should decrease as the front pulls away.

Wednesday's daytime highs will be warmer, reaching into the low to mid-60s. After early morning sunshine, skies will begin to turn cloudy ahead of another cold front that could bring rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning with minimal accumulation anticipated.

Cool air will spread back in Thursday and Friday with highs mainly in the 50s under mostly sunny skies. High pressure will keep dry conditions in place through the weekend as temperatures warm back into the mid-60s to low 70s.

Models are becoming more agreeable that another cold front will move through early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a better chance of precipitation. Still too early to say for sure if this pattern will hold true, so we'll keep an eye on any changes over the next couple of days.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com