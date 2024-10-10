Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cooler Thursday

BILLINGS — It will be cooler and breezy to windy on Thursday with the passing of a cold front. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. There will be some moisture dragging in behind the front, bringing a very slight chance of a light showers west and north of Yellowstone County through Thursday evening.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s Friday through Sunday as cooler air remains locked in across the area. Afternoon temperatures warm into the upper 70s to low 80s Monday through the middle of next week. Dry conditions will persist.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s on Thursday night, 40s on Friday night then 30s and 40s on Saturday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com