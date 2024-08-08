Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cooler-than-average Thursday

BILLINGS — Cooler air will continue to keep daytime highs down in the 60s and 70s on Thursday. Most of the area will stay dry, but a few showers and thunderstorms could pop up, especially across the Bighorns and Sheridan, WY.

A warming trend will begin Friday with highs mainly in the 70s before 80s mix in across the weekend. Expecting mainly 80s early next week with a few 90s sneaking in as well. A blend of models shows near seasonal daytime temperatures for the rest of next week.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s through Sunday morning then 50s and 60s next week.

Daily showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast with the best chances coming across the weekend as an upper level low slides through the region.

