Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cooler, stormy day

BILLINGS — Waking up to showers and thunderstorms north and east of Yellowstone County this morning as ample moisture continues to stream into the area via the lower level jet. A chance of showers and thunderstorms stays will us through tomorrow evening as low pressure migrates east across the Canada-Montana border. A few storms could turn strong to the west and southeast with strong winds, large hail and heavy rainfall all possible.

Saturday aims to be a dry and warmer day with some areas flirting with the 90s. A slight chance of showers is possible on Sunday as a weak front moves through. High pressure behind the front will bring dry conditions along with warmer daytime highs early next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s/80s today, 80s Friday through Tuesday then 80s/90s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s tonight through Friday night then mainly 50s across the weekend into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com