Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cooler start to September

BILLINGS — Good morning.

After a rather warm Tuesday, daytime highs will be much cooler today thanks to a cold front that dropped through last night. Smoke at the surface will also be lighter this morning but will thicken up a bit this afternoon so air quality will be fair.

A quick shot of energy coming through Thursday into Friday with bring a chance of showers Thursday night and thunderstorms Friday. There could be an isolated strong or even severe storm in southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming Friday afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures will stay below average for the rest of the week before returning to near seasonal on Saturday then warmer than normal Sunday into Monday to wrap up a dry Labor Day weekend.

Highs will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s today, upper 60s to near 80° tomorrow, mid 60s to low 70s Friday then 80s across the long holiday weekend with Sunday pushing near 90°. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s through early next week.

Keep smiling!

