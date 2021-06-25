Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Cooler Friday

BILLINGS — TGIF!

We’ll enjoy much cooler daytime highs today with near seasonal temperatures expected. High pressure to the west will keep conditions mostly dry, but there’s still a chance for isolated showers today through Sunday as weak energy will jet through. That should be about it as models are not showing much (if any) rainfall next. Maybe we’ll get lucky.

The big weather story will be the heat coming mid next week. Some good news- latest model runs are coming back a bit cooler. Although daytime temperatures will be very hot, they may not be as hot as previously forecast. This could change, so we’ll be keeping an eye on it.

A reminder to stay indoors on days when extreme heat is expected. If you must go out, stay hydrated. Also, be sure to look after the elderly, infants, pets, livestock, and those likely to be affected by the dangerous heat.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s, low to mid 80s across the weekend, then 90s next week. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s through the middle of next week.

Keep smiling,

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

