Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cooler and windy Wednesday

BILLINGS — A cold front moving through the area on Wednesday will bring gusty winds up to 50 mph from Livingston to Big Timber to Harlowton and gusts 25 to 40 mph elsewhere.

Much of the moisture associated with the cold front will dry out before reaching our area, so only expecting very isolated showers, if any, on Wednesday. A shortwave crosses through Wednesday night, keeping a very slight chance of showers Thursday morning east of Yellowstone county. High pressure will dominate the forecast moving forward with dry conditions expected through early next week.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect on Wednesday along the Cody Foothills due to gusty winds and low humidity.

Cooler air behind the front will knock daytime temperatures down into the upper 60s to mid 70s Wednesday afternoon. It will be a bit warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s to around 80°. Friday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 80s to around 90°.

A dry cold front moves through on Saturday, knocking daytime temperatures down into the upper 70s to mid 80s across the weekend before warming back into the upper 80s to low 90s Monday and Tuesday.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

