Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cooler and wet couple of days

BILLINGS — A change in the weather pattern has arrived as cooler air is moving in. Highs through Friday will be in the 40s and 50s as we are in the wake of a cold front that will also bring a decent amount of rain and a hefty amount of mountain snow to the area over the next couple of days.

Much of the area will have a chance of up to a tenth of an inch of rainfall as a few rounds of rain move through by Friday afternoon. Billings along with areas west, east, and south will have a chance at between a quarter to half an inch of accumulation.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Friday afternoon across the Beartooths and Absarokas with well over a foot of snow and gusts up to 30 mph possible. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in effect for the Pryor and Bighorn Mountains along with the Beartooth and Red Lodge foothills with several inches possible.

Dry conditions return for the weekend as temperatures warm back up into the 50s and 60s on Saturday then 60s and 70s on Sunday and Monday. There could be more rain in the forecast as we get into the early part of next week as temperatures cool to near seasonal Tuesday and Wednesday.

