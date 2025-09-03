Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cooler, smoky Wednesday

Q2 WX
BILLINGS — Much of the area is behind a cold front, so many locations will enjoy cooler temperatures on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s in the east to the mid-80s in the central region under dry conditions. Our western counties will still reach into the upper 80s to around 90°. Although mainly sunny, wildfire smoke will continue to cause hazy skies and could reduce air quality.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday as another cold front sweeps through the area. Winds will pick up due to the front, with gusts between 30–50 mph, especially across the eastern plains. Smoke will still be thick, but should lighten up behind the front heading into the evening.

Friday highs behind the front will cool into the 60s and 70s, on what should be a quite pleasant day. Overnight into Saturday morning, lows will fall into the 30s in some locations, with the coldest temperatures in far eastern Montana. There’s a 20–30% chance of frost in that area, but the likelihood of a freeze remains low.

An upper-level disturbance will move through and could bring a slight chance of rain across the area on Saturday through Monday. As of now, the best chance of precipitation looks to be over our western mountains and foothills.

Daytime highs on Saturday will be in the mid-70s to low 80s, then upper 70s to mid-80s Sunday through early next week.

Lows will be mainly in the 40s and 50s through early next week.

