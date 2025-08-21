Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cooler and mainly dry stretch

BILLINGS — A cold front is dragging cool air down from Canada, so the area will enjoy cooler temperatures on Thursday, with highs mainly in the mid-80s—about 10–15 degrees cooler than Wednesday—under lots of sunshine. An isolated strong to severe storm could impact Sheridan, WY tonight with gusty winds, hail, brief heavy rain, and lightning.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air will drop highs into the mid to upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds on Friday.

The weekend looks fantastic, as northwest flow will help keep near-seasonal or slightly below-normal temperatures in the forecast through the middle of next week, with highs ranging from the mid-70s to low 80s and very little rain expected.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s and 60s Thursday night, then in the 40s and 50s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com