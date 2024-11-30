Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cool weekend, then warmer with more wind next week

BILLINGS — Temperatures ranged from cool to frigid around Montana and Wyoming on Friday with a stationary front positioned over eastern Montana. South and west of that front, it was merely cool. North and east of that front temperatures were stuck in the 0s and 10s from eastern Montana into North Dakota. It will be another cold night, too.

There will be a few flurries of snow possible this evening and overnight, but little to no accumulation will occur. We'll have another chilly Saturday morning followed by a slightly warmer (but still cool) afternoon. A Wind Advisory will be in effect near and just east of Livingston through early Saturday, with wind gusts over 50 mph.

We'll have fewer clouds Sunday than Saturday in our area, but it will remain cooler than average for most of us. A large ridge of high pressure will move over the Rockies from Monday through Wednesday, and that will bring push highs into the 40s and lower 50s. Unfortunately, many of us will have gusty wind and little to no precipitation next week.