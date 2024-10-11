Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cool to mild Friday

BILLINGS — TGIF!

As cooler air continues to settle across the area, daytime temperatures on Friday will be slightly cooler in spots with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s as dry conditions persist. There is a very slight chance of a shower in eastern Montana by this evening. Beyond that, there is no rain in the forecast through the middle of next week.

Wildfire smoke remains an issue in and around Sheridan, WY. Air quality will be poor again today. Stay indoors if you suffer from respiratory ailments. There will be hazy skies from time to time elsewhere, but air quality should be okay for the general population.

Highs stay in the 60s and 70s across the weekend then warm into the 70s and 80s on Monday through the middle of next week ahead of what could be a big cooldown with some daytime highs stalling in the 50s starting Thursday with a chance of rain in the lower elevations and snow returning to the mountains. There is still some uncertainty on this.

