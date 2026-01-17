Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cool, gusty mix of clouds and sunshine on Saturday

BILLINGS — It was another very windy day for much of eastern Montana and Wyoming, with some damaging wind gusts in excess of hurricane force. Thankfully, we have made it through the strongest of the wind, but it won't completely go away. We'll have breezes overnight with lingering clouds, with lows ranging from near 0 in the north to the 10s and 20s elsewhere.

Saturday will begin with a lot of clouds, but we'll then have more sun in the afternoon. Although the wind won't be nearly as strong, it will still be a breezy to windy day. Highs will climb back above average in the 40s. We can expect more gusty wind and cooler air on Sunday as a wave moves over the region, but we'll only be able to muster isolated, light snow showers from that wave.

Highs will remain above average from Sunday through next Tuesday, but another wave of energy will move over Montana on Tuesday, too. That disturbance will bring a better chance for many of us get snow, but it will be light. The wind will strengthen on Tuesday. Isolated snow showers will be possible Wednesday through Friday, and highs will drop into the 20s and 30s.