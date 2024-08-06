Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cool down awaits after a very warm Tuesday

BILLINGS — Tuesday brings one more day of very warm temperatures and the risk of strong to severe storms by the afternoon and evening. After that, a daily chance of showers and storms, but cooler than average readings.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid-40s to mid-50s with Tuesday afternoon highs in the 80s to mid-90s. Clouds will increase during the afternoon, bringing a chance of strong to severe storms to portions of the region.

Much as we saw with Sunday's weather, gusty winds near thunderstorms are the number one threat with pockets of heavy rain expected.

Behind this Canadian cold front, temperatures will begin to drop. Wednesday will be mainly in the 70s and Thursday highs will be in the 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures will level off a bit toward the weekend, with readings in the upper 70s to 80s consistently in the afternoons. More moisture is streaming into the atmosphere, so a daily chance of showers or thunderstorms will continue to pop up.