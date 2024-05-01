Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cool and snowy start to May

BILLINGS — We remain in an unsettled weather pattern through Friday as several shots of energy will ripple through the region, bringing several inches of snow to the mountains and measurable rain to the lower elevations.

If it gets cold enough Wednesday morning, snow showers could move through Billings for a few hours. Little to no accumulation expected.

Snow cold mix in with the rain Wednesday through Thursday in some lower elevation areas south and west of Yellowstone County. The foothills could pick up a couple of inches on grassy areas, but any impacts will be minimal.

There will be just enough instability present to allow for a few isolated thunderstorms over our western zones Wednesday then eastern zones on Thursday.

It shouldn't be as windy, but breezy conditions will continue through Thursday with gusts in excess of 30 mph possible, especially over the western foothills.

High pressure will briefly take over Friday night into Saturday, bringing drier weather.

Models show another low pressure system moving across the region Saturday night through Monday. If this holds true, we can expect rain chances to return to the forecast during that period. More snow could be on tap for the mountains, generally above 6,000 feet.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s through Friday then 60s and 70s across the weekend into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com