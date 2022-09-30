Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cool and rainy weekend

BILLINGS — A broad area of low pressure will influence the region over the next few days bringing rounds of rain and thunderstorms. Much of the area could receive up to 1” (if not more) of rainfall through Monday night. Several inches of snow could fall in the mountains above 9000 feet. The Beartooth Highway is scheduled to close this morning. Maintenance staff will assess the road on Monday, October 3rd and determine if the road will stay closed for the winter season.

Much cooler air is rushing into the region knocking daytime highs down into the 50s/60s today and through the weekend.

High pressure will slowly return with drier conditions and seasonal temperatures moving in early next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s/60s today through the weekend then mainly 60s Monday through late next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s through tomorrow night then 40s Sunday night through late next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com