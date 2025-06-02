Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cool and rainy Monday

BILLINGS — Keep an umbrella and jacket handy on Monday as a cold front moves east, bringing a greater chance of rain and cooler temperatures to the region. Up to another 0.25 could fall in Billings by the evening with only minimal accumulations expected moving forward.

Winds will be blustery on Monday with gusts between 20–30 mph possible, especially across the Cody and Sheridan foothills, as daytime highs drop into the 40s and 50s.

Model trends are showing several waves moving through the region that will keep a chance of rain in the forecast for the rest of the week, but as of now, chances are below 40%.

While the lower elevations will be dealing with rain, the mountains will see more snow. The Beartooths and Absarokas could get up 6 inches, which could impact travel on Beartooth Pass (US-212) and US-14 / US-14A through Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory Snow levels will fall to around 8,000 feet Tuesday into Wednesday, with only light accumulation expected.

River and stream water levels remain high, and currents are fast-moving due to snowmelt. This will likely last through mid-week, but no flooding is expected. Still, use extra caution near waterways, and flood-prone areas should remain on guard.

Temperatures will gradually get warmer through the week, with daytime highs in the 60s on Tuesday, 60s and 70s on Wednesday, 70s on Thursday, 70s and 80s on Friday and Saturday, then 70s on Sunday.

Nightly lows will be in the 30s and 40s through Tuesday night, 40s on Wednesday night, then 40s and 50s on Thursday night through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com