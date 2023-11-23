Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cold Thanksgiving

BILLINGS — The chances for lower elevation snow continue to lessen with less than an inch now expected in Billings today. Areas west of Yellowstone County could pick up a couple of inches. No snow is expected in eastern MT. (See attached graphic).

The mountains and foothills are still on track to get several inches of snowfall through tomorrow morning. Red Lodge could pick up 6-8", Cody 3-4", and Sheridan 3-4". The higher elevations of the Beartooths, Absarokas, northeast Bighorns, and Pryors could receive up to 10". Gusts up to 40 mph will also cause blowing snow. These are areas where travel will definitely be impacted. Plan accordingly. Snow will taper off by tomorrow morning.

It will be much colder through tomorrow with some areas not getting above the freezing mark. High pressure and zonal flow bring sunshine back into the forecast across the weekend as a warming trend kicks in. Temperature will get back to around seasonal by the first part of next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s/30s today, mainly 20s tomorrow, 30s/40s across the weekend into Monday then mainly 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows will be mainly in the 10s tonight, single digits/10s tomorrow night, 10s/20s across the weekend then mainly 20s early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

