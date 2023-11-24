Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cold TGIF!

Miller Info Page VARIOUS5.png
Q2 WX
Miller Info Page VARIOUS5.png
Posted at 5:19 AM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 07:19:03-05

BILLINGS — Lingering snow showers are possible this morning in southern MT/northern WY, but should dissipate before lunchtime.

The big concern this morning will be in areas that got snow yesterday and overnight as freezing temperatures will ice up wet roads. Please use caution if you will be traveling this morning.

Today will be the coldest day of the week for some as cold Canadian air continues to dig in. Many will not get out of the 20s this afternoon.

We're in for a mainly dry (maybe a shot of snow Saturday night) and quiet stretch moving forward as high pressure brings sunny skies and dry conditions back into the forecast while also kicking off a warming trend across the weekend and into next week with temperatures pushing back to around seasonal or even warmer-than-average.

Daytime highs will be mainly 20s today, 30s/40s across the weekend into Monday then mainly 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows will be mainly in the 10s tonight, 10s/20s across the weekend then mainly 20s through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!