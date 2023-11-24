Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cold TGIF!

BILLINGS — Lingering snow showers are possible this morning in southern MT/northern WY, but should dissipate before lunchtime.

The big concern this morning will be in areas that got snow yesterday and overnight as freezing temperatures will ice up wet roads. Please use caution if you will be traveling this morning.

Today will be the coldest day of the week for some as cold Canadian air continues to dig in. Many will not get out of the 20s this afternoon.

We're in for a mainly dry (maybe a shot of snow Saturday night) and quiet stretch moving forward as high pressure brings sunny skies and dry conditions back into the forecast while also kicking off a warming trend across the weekend and into next week with temperatures pushing back to around seasonal or even warmer-than-average.

Daytime highs will be mainly 20s today, 30s/40s across the weekend into Monday then mainly 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows will be mainly in the 10s tonight, 10s/20s across the weekend then mainly 20s through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com