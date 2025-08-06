Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cold front Thursday brings a chance of storms and a cooler Friday

BILLINGS — Thunderstorms developed in the afternoon in southeastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming. The chance of rain in those areas is low bu the storms that do form could be strong, possibly bringing hail and strong winds,

Overnight, temperatures will cool down to the upper 40s and 50s in the foothills and the 50s and 60s in eastern Montana. A new weather system from the Pacific Northwest will arrive Thursday afternoon and evening, leading to more chances of rain and thunderstorms with a higher likelihood in the northern and western parts of the state.

There’s potential for severe weather on Thursday, particularly from strong winds and large hail. Highs Friday will range from upper 70s in the mountain foothills to mid-90s in eastern Montana. Billings will be close to 90.

By Friday, after the weather system passes, it will be drier and cooler, with temperatures mostly in the 70s and windy conditions. Over the weekend, there may be a small chance for some rain, but mostly dry weather is expected.

Temperatures will gradually increase to the low 90s by Tuesday, but fire risks may rise due to the dry conditions, though no major wind events are anticipated.