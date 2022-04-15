Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cold Easter weekend, Snow then rain

BILLINGS — Low pressure (shortwave) is kicking up snow showers around the area especially in the mountains and along the foothills where a few inches could fall. High pressure will briefly dry up the snow showers later today through tomorrow morning for the lower elevations.

A trough out of the west moves through quickly on Saturday bringing more snow showers by the evening through Sunday morning with light accumulations mainly west and north of Billings area. Up to 2” will be possible along the foothills and the mountains. If the showers linger into Easter Sunday, it may be warm enough for a transition to rain or a wintry mix in the lower elevations.

A ridge of high pressure will move in behind the snow/rain bringing a dry start to next week. Another disturbance will impact the area on Tuesday with mainly rain showers.

It will be slightly warmer today with highs in the 20s and 30s, but still well below normal for April. Daytime highs will mainly be in the 30s tomorrow, 30s and 40s Sunday and Monday then 40s and 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

There remains a chance at more record lows tonight with temperatures in the single digits and teens. It will be warmer Saturday and Sunday nights with lows in the teens and 20s then 30s early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

