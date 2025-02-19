Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cold blast just before a significant warm up

BILLINGS — There are strong indicates of a significant temperature transition in the coming days. This begins with extremely cold conditions that pose health risks due to wind chill factors.

Residents in the Billings area and northern Wyoming should brace for bone-chilling temperatures, dipping to the teens and twenties below zero by early Wednesday morning. In the eastern plains, temperatures could reach as low as -30 to -40°F.

It’s crucial to limit outdoor exposure during this time to avoid frostbite and hypothermia, especially considering wind chill values that could feel even colder, between -20°F to -50°F. Areas of fog are expected.

As the week progresses, relief will come. By Wednesday afternoon expect a partly to mostly clear day, with temperatures climbing to the single digits above zero in lower elevations and slightly warmer in the higher elevations.

The warming trend will continue into Thursday with temperatures expected to rise into the 20s and 30s, and even reaching the upper 30s to low 50s by the weekend.

This significant warming will lead to melting snow and ice, raising concerns about water pooling and potential ice jams as the snow begins to thaw. Additionally, winds are anticipated to pick up by Friday through Sunday, which may result in blowing snow and reduced visibility in some areas.

It’s advised for residents to stay informed about weather developments and be cautious of the potential hazards that can arise from rapid snowmelt and windy conditions as we transition from winter’s chill to early signs of spring.