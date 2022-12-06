Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cold and cloudy day, Flurries possible

BILLINGS — It will be the coldest day of the week for most of the Q2 viewing area. A few flurries will be possible in and around Billings. Snow showers likely in Treasure, Golden Valley, Custer, Rosebud and Musselshell counties through late afternoon as the jet stream shifts east. A couple inches of additional snow could fall in these areas.

High pressure and zonal flow take over on Wednesday bringing dry conditions for the rest of the week. Another system aims to bring more snow to the area this weekend.

Blowing snow will be an issue along the Beartooth Foothills and surrounding areas this morning through the afternoon with gusts in excess of 55 mph possible. Use caution during your commute especially if you drive a high profile vehicle.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 10s/20s (some 30s) today then 20s/30s through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the single digits/teens tonight then mainly teens through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

