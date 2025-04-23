Q2 Billings Area Weather: A cloudy and cooler-than-average Wednesday

BILLINGS — We're behind a cold front, so it will be a bit cooler Wednesday and Thursday, with highs staying in the 40s and 50s before warming up as we head into into the weekend.

Wednesday starts off with some mountain snow and lower elevation rain (some areas seeing a mix), but a chance for widespread precipitation returns Wednesday evening into Thursday as a shortwave slides across the area. Areas mainly south of US-212 could receive up to 0.25 inches (maybe more) of rainfall.

The Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up about 6 inches of snow by Thursday evening, while the Bighorns could get a couple of inches. This could translate into well over 0.25 inches of much-needed moisture.

Some areas will get a break from the rain on Friday ahead of a Pacific trough that will bring more precipitation form Saturday afternoon into Monday. As of now, models suggest the best chance of rain will be Sunday afternoon through Monday night as moisture from the Gulf is pulled up into the region. Up to 0.50 inches of rainfall will be possible across much of the area, especially along and south of a line from Livingston to Billings to Miles City. With warmer temperatures, there could be enough instability for thunderstorms on Friday and especially on Saturday and Sunday.

While it will be a rain event in the lower elevations, the Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up another 6-12 inches of snow above 6,500 feet during this stretch. The Bighorns could receive another 6 inches or more.

With a good bit of moisture combined from the rain and snowmelt, there will be concerns for minor flooding and even some debris flow over regional burn scars, including the Elk Fire area.

As low pressure begins to move out of the area on Monday, a tightening pressure gradient could bring strong winds, with gusts over 40 mph possible.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Friday, the 60s and 70s across the weekend, then back to the 50s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com