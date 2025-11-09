Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chilly start to a quieter Sunday, more wind is ahead

BILLINGS — For much of Montana and Wyoming, it was a quieter Saturday than much of the past week had been, but that wasn't the case for far eastern Montana, which stayed windy and chilly with light snow. The active weather will be winding down overnight, and the wind will weaken, which will lead to a chilly Sunday morning with lows in the 10s and 20s for most.

Most of Sunday will be a much quieter day, and we'll be seasonable with highs in the 40s and lower 50s. That quiet weather won't last very long, however, as the jetstream and an approaching trough push over our region early next week. Despite more clouds, we will warm back into the upper 50s and lower 60s both days, but the wind will be stronger, too.

A cold front will push over the northern Rockies next Wednesday, which will cool us a bit and bring more clouds, but no good chances for rain and snow, and we'll remain above average. A larger storm will approach on Thursday, and will our first decent chance for light rain and mountain snow by late next Friday and Saturday. We'll also cool with more gusty wind.