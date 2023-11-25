Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chilly start to a bright but cool day on Saturday

BILLINGS — The storm that brought good amounts of snow to many parts of Wyoming, but lesser amounts to Montana, is now on its way out of the region. We had stubborn clouds much of the day Friday, but we'll lose many of those clouds by Saturday morning. Lows will be quite chilly, mainly in the single digits and teens.

A couple fast-moving and small disturbances will move over Montana from Canada this weekend. That will bring breezy weather with increasing clouds at times, but only a few flurries of snow will be possible. Overnight lows will still be chilly, but daytime highs will begin to warm back to seasonable levels through Monday.

Monday and Tuesday, a more vigorous, but still moisture-starved wave will move over the northern Rockies. It will also have few clouds and little moisture, but we'll have stronger wind gusts at times from late Monday through early Wednesday. Another trough of low pressure will bring more clouds and cooler highs late next week.