Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chilly Friday, Weekend looks good

BILLINGS — Flurries to snow showers are possible through later this morning in Yellowstone County with snow lingering to the south and east through late afternoon where 1-2” is possible. 3-6” possible in the mountains.

It’ll be a one day cool down due to a backdoor cold front. Expect highs to mainly be in the 30s today, but we’ll quickly warm back up to the 40s and 50s across the weekend and into early next week. Sunday will be excellent with lots of sunshine, less windy, and highs in the mid 50s in Billings.

Not as windy today, but still expecting gusts over 30 mph around the area through tomorrow. Gusts could reach over 40 mph tomorrow morning along the foothills.

Overnight lows will mainly be in the 20s and 30s through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com