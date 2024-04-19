Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chilly Friday leads to a warmer weekend

BILLINGS — Chilly air will continue to blanket the area today with daytime highs a little bit cooler than yesterday but still in the 30s and 40s. Outside of a few light snow showers in areas east of Yellowstone County and across the mountains and foothills, most of the Q2 viewing area will be dry as high pressure begins to settle in. Northwest winds will be gusting 25-35 mph at least for the first half of the day.

Temperatures will dip into the 10s and 20s again tonight so take care of sensitive vegetation and outside plants.

Saturday will be dry and cool with temperatures slowly rising into the 40s and 50s. Winds up from the south will warm daytime highs into the 60s on Sunday.

Low pressure sliding across to our north will pull moisture in by late Sunday night, bringing a chance for rain showers into Monday morning. A cold front associated with the low will cool temperatures down into the 50s on Monday. It will also be breezy to windy with gusts topping 30 mph across much of the area.

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Tuesday before westerly downslope flow brings 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

