Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Chilly End To November For Us On Sunday

BILLINGS — After waiting a good portion of the autumn season to get measurable snow, much of Montana and Wyoming received it in abundance on Friday. Cold air took over on Saturday and despite a lot of sunshine, we had highs well below average. It was cold this morning, and it will be even colder Sunday morning with lows both below and above zero.

A small disturbance will bring clouds to our region late tonight and early Sunday, but many won't get the benefit of those clouds in the morning to keep it warmer. The further north and east you live, the fewer clouds you'll have. Sunday will be a partly cloudy, but chilly end to the month of November with highs mainly in the 20s by Sunday afternoon.

The first week of December will bring many small disturbances our direction. Monday won't be as cold, but we'll have more clouds and stronger breezes. Another chance for snow and rain mixes arrives on Tuesday, and additional chances for snow and rain showers along with stronger wind gusts for late next week as well as next Saturday.