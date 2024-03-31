Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Chilly Easter Sunday; Most Snow South Of Billings

Snow Possible Easter Sunday, Most Will Be South Of Billings
Jason Stiff
Snow Possible Easter Sunday, Most Will Be South Of Billings
Posted at 7:20 PM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 21:20:09-04

BILLINGS — Much of central and eastern Montana along with northern Wyoming dealt with a lot of clouds, cool temperatures, freezing fog, freezing mist, snow and light rain on Saturday. We'll have decreasing activity tonight, but that won't last too long. Be sure to drive carefully tonight and early Easter Sunday due to slick roads and lowered visibility.

A large trough of low pressure south of our region will push more energy and moisture north on Easter Sunday, which will lead to a better chance of snow. At this time, it looks like most of the precipitation will fall south of Billings, but there will still be showers of snow and rain over and north of the Billings area. Please be safe and have a Happy Easter!

March is supposed to "go out like a lamb", but it will resemble more of a lion on Sunday due to the cold weather and areas of snow and rain. The first several days of April early next week will be much more like that lamb with fewer clouds and a rapid warming trend to well-above-average by the middle of next week. More rain is possible late next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!