Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chilly and soggy Tuesday

BILLINGS — It will be a chilly and soggy Tuesday as low pressure continues to influence the area. Lower elevation rain and mountain snow will linger through the afternoon. Some patchy fog is possible. As the low moves off to the east, the rain will taper off from west to east by this evening. Cooler air associated with the low will knock daytime highs down into the 50s for much of the area.

High pressure will bring mostly dry conditions on Wednesday with only very isolated showers expected. This will also kick off a warming trend with highs pushing back into the 60s and 70s.

Thursday will also be mostly quiet ahead of a trough that could bring rain and thunderstorms as early as Thursday evening. Expecting a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday as daytime highs climb into the mid to upper 70s.

The weekend will be mainly dry and turning warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s on Saturday then 80s and 90s on Sunday.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com